The Bucks-Sixers game in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon offered us a potential playoff preview, with two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference squaring off as we head down the stretch of the regular season. Despite a late rally from the Bucks, it ended without much fanfare as Philly was able to hold on for a 130-125 victory on the road to remind everyone how dangerous they are at full strength.

MVP candidate Giannis Antetekounmpo was spectacular for the Bucks in the loss, finishing with high 52 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block. Besides just setting a career high in points for the Greek Freak, it also helped set another league-wide record for scoring.

Giannis became the 11th player to score 50 or more points this season, a mark that was set back during the 2016-2017 season and was matched last year.