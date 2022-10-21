Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks picked up their first win of the season on Thursday night. The Bucks went into Philly to take on the 76ers and came out on top, 90-88, with Antetokounmpo putting forth an MVP-caliber effort — Milwaukee’s All-NBA standout led the way with 21 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and a steal in 36 minutes of work.

It was a good first night at the office, especially considering the Sixers’ star big man, Joel Embiid, did not play as well as he’s getting into the flow of the regular season. This was also the first time that Antetokounmpo and Embiid stepped on the floor together since starring in a Google Pixel commercial with one another.

A number of other hoopers — LaMelo Ball, Jalen Green, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, Jayson Tatum — and celebrities are in the ad. Apparently, Antetokounmpo is pretty happy with how the final product looks, because during his postgame press conference after the game, he noticed the commercial was on out of the corner of his eye and stopped talking to the media to provide play-by-play.

Giannis stops mid postgame presser to watch his TV commercial. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/f4LIRb3EEb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 21, 2022

The way his face lights up when he realizes it’s his commercial is terrific, while you can feel the disappointment as he comes to terms with the fact that this is not the version that has him and Embiid paying 1-on-1 with one another.