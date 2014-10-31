GIF: Andrew Wiggins Shows Off Unreal Hang-Time With And-1 Finish

Andrew Wiggins weighs 200 pounds soaking wet. The 19 year-old shouldn’t be able to power through a veteran big man like Joel Anthony with such ease, but elite athletes like Wiggins routinely make the unrealistic otherwise. Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves rookie show off a crazy blend of hang-time, body control, and wiry strength on this sick and-1 finish in last night’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Wow. Just imagine what the Canadian sensation will be able to do with a few years and 25 additional pounds of force.

Wiggins finished the ‘Wolves win with eight points (4-9 FGs) and four rebounds in just 24 minutes of play. He scored all of those points in a drool-inducing third quarter that exhibited his raw package of offensive skills: A baseline drive and finish; this and-1; a smooth pull-up jumper; and an effortless turnaround from the post.

Once Wiggins extrapolates his third quarter performance for a game’s duration, he’s going to be scary good. As with expectations for all rookies, though, exercising patience is prudent.

