GIF: Andrew Wiggins Shows Off Unreal Hang-Time With And-1 Finish

10.31.14 4 years ago

Andrew Wiggins weighs 200 pounds soaking wet. The 19 year-old shouldn’t be able to power through a veteran big man like Joel Anthony with such ease, but elite athletes like Wiggins routinely make the unrealistic otherwise. Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves rookie show off a crazy blend of hang-time, body control, and wiry strength on this sick and-1 finish in last night’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Wow. Just imagine what the Canadian sensation will be able to do with a few years and 25 additional pounds of force.

Wiggins finished the ‘Wolves win with eight points (4-9 FGs) and four rebounds in just 24 minutes of play. He scored all of those points in a drool-inducing third quarter that exhibited his raw package of offensive skills: A baseline drive and finish; this and-1; a smooth pull-up jumper; and an effortless turnaround from the post.

Once Wiggins extrapolates his third quarter performance for a game’s duration, he’s going to be scary good. As with expectations for all rookies, though, exercising patience is prudent.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSANDREW WIGGINSDimeMagMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP