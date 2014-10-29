GIF: Anthony Davis Rises From Underneath Basket For And-1 Tomahawk Slam

10.28.14 4 years ago

Anthony Davis is working on a triple-double of points, rebounds, and blocks in his 2014-2015 debut. Only so many players in league history are capable of making such a feat seem completely routine, and fewer still do so while completing dunks like this. Watch the New Orleans Pelicans superstar grab a loose ball under the basket and rise for a 180-degree tomahawk slam while getting fouled.

Scary.

Bovada has The Brow at 14-1 to win MVP, and other sportsbooks give him even longer odds. Just sayin’.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY DAVISLatest NewsNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP