GIF: Anthony Davis Rises From Underneath Basket For And-1 Tomahawk Slam

Anthony Davis is working on a triple-double of points, rebounds, and blocks in his 2014-2015 debut. Only so many players in league history are capable of making such a feat seem completely routine, and fewer still do so while completing dunks like this. Watch the New Orleans Pelicans superstar grab a loose ball under the basket and rise for a 180-degree tomahawk slam while getting fouled.

Scary.

Bovada has The Brow at 14-1 to win MVP, and other sportsbooks give him even longer odds. Just sayin’.

