GIF: Anthony Davis’ Steal And Coast-To-Coast Jam

It seemed like this year’s USA Basketball team would rely on outside shooting and scoring from slashing guards like James Harden to offset the loss of dynamic wings like Paul George and Kevin Durant. Don’t tell that to Anthony Davis and Kenneth Faried, though. The former showed off his all-world athleticism against the Ukraine yesterday with a steal, and a full-court sprint before the slam, but both players have been dominating pool play where the Americans remain unbeaten.

During America’s 5-and-0 start to the FIBA World Cup, Davis leads the Americans with 15.8 points a game on 62 percent shooting. Faried, considered by many to be one of the weaker points in a smaller-than-usual American frontcourt, is averaging 13.8 points a game on 79 percent shooting, while snagging 7.8 rebounds a contest.

Against the Ukraine yesterday, Davis intercepted a mistimed behind-the-back pass and takes off to coast in for the dunk on the other end.

It’s an incredible he can make this type of play at almost seven feet tall and with a 7-5 wingspan. With Ant teamed beside Omer Asik and a recovered Ryan Anderson on the Pelicans, they could have one of the best front-court trios in the NBA next season.

Faried also threw down a doozy of a slam in the USA’s somewhat shiftless 95-71 win.

