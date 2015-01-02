GIF: Ben McLemore Soars For Towering Alley-Oop

Basketball can be a beautiful game. And though tonight’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves is unlikely to produce much of the pristine play which proves that assessment, Ben McLemore and Derrick Williams combined for it on one sequence in the game’s early going. Watch the high-flying Kings wings executive a transition give-and-go to perfection for a soaring McLemore alley-oop.

Damn. Not many players in the NBA reach such heights with more ease than McLemore.

The sophomore guard broke out for a double-pump dunk on the previous possession, too. Williams, meanwhile, enjoyed a stellar first quarter during his first career start en route to to seven points and two steals. Sacramento leads Minnesota 37-39.

