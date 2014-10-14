GIF: Blake Fakes & Finishes With The Soaring Jam

While Clippers power forward Blake Griffin worked on his stroke this offseason, and appears to have added a three-pointer into his bag of offensive tricks, he’s still the same guy who jumped over a Kia. Blake showed off his range and what that range means for him on the offensive end last night in Utah with 31 points in less than 30 minutes.

Blake’s jumper is a useful tool even though he needs to remember Doc Rivers‘ advice and continue to attack the basket. Right now, his jump shot is a way to keep defenders honest and open up a path to the rim, where he’s still deadly efficient and impossible to contain once he’s lifted off. For example, this jump shot very early in last night’s 102-89 loss to Utah, surprised center Enes Kanter, who wasn’t able to really contest the jumper after going under Chris Paul‘s screen.

So when Blake fakes a shot from almost the same spot in the second quarter, Kanter bites, and Blake takes two easy dribbles before smashing it down.

Grffin is the player who finished third in MVP voting last season behind Kevin Durant and LeBron James. He isn’t just a tongue-in-cheek commercial and highlight video on legs, he’s a basketball player, and one of the best offensive players in the game today.

Griffin finished 14-for-22 from the field for 31 points, five rebounds and two steals in less than 30 minutes. He was 0-for-2 from deep, but 4-of-9 on long 2-pointers. It was his ability to knock down that outside shot that allowed him to get to the restricted area for 11 attempts, connecting on 10 of them.

Any defender tasked with slowing Blake down these days faces a player every bit as deadly scoring the basketball as the two players ahead of him in MVP voting last season. It’s pick your poision trying to stop Griffin, which has to make Clippers fans smile despite the loss.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(video via Dawk Ins)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.