The Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. But highlights are highlights. In the highlight of a game filled with jams, watch Blake Griffin find DeAndre Jordan for an effortless reverse alley-oop.

A Blake-DAJ pick-and-roll with JJ Redick stationed in the strong corner? How do you defend that?

Milwaukee, obviously, had no idea.

