GIF: Blake Griffin Finds DeAndre Jordan For Pogo Stick Alley-Oop Jam

11.20.14 4 years ago

The Miami Heat are obviously better when Dwyane Wade is playing. But not even a healthy, vintage Flash could do anything to stop the Los Angeles Clippers right now. In the highlight of an absolutely dominant Clippers first quarter, watch DeAndre Jordan finish an alley-oop from Blake Griffin that makes it seem as if he’s on a trampoline.

Jordan is an absolute freak. It’s one thing when 6-4 guards get up like that; it’s something else entirely when the leaper is 6-11 and weighs 265 pounds.

Los Angeles led Miami 39-15 at the end of the first quarter. Might this be the game the Clippers get on track? Or is this further indication that the Heat will struggle without one of its two stars? Time will tell.

