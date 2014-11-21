GIF: Blake Griffin Shows Up To Clippers Lob Party Versus Heat

We thought the Los Angeles Clippers were playing in Miami tonight – not Lob City. After DeAndre Jordan finished four alley-oops during the game’s early going, Blake Griffin finally got in on the fun. Watch the Clippers’ high-riser stretch reach far back to catch and flush a lob from Chris Paul.

Blake’s wingspan leaves a lot to be desired; his hang-time and flexibility don’t.

We counted at least five alley-oops for the Clippers in the first 24 minutes. Related: They lead the Heat 58-40 at halftime.

