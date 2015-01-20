GIF: Blake Griffin Steals Ball, Leads Break, Feeds DeAndre Jordan For Jam

#Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin #GIFs
01.19.15 4 years ago

When we named Blake Griffin basketball’s best power forward in October, these were the kinds of plays we thought would become commonplace this season. Watch the Los Angeles Clippers’ burly high-flier show off his ballhandling ability and playmaking knack by swiping a steal and leading the break before feeding DeAndre Jordan for an alley-oop in his team’s 102-93 win over the Boston Celtics.

Sigh.

Griffin should be doing stuff like this so much more. Instead, he’s relegated to the pinch-post scorer and mid-range jump-shooter he’s been for the past couple of seasons.

Griffin is still a great player, of course. But for the Clippers to emerge from their season-long “funk” that no one seems able to describe, perhaps Doc Rivers should unleash Blake’s all-court prowess. It would necessitate a potentially tricky balancing act due to the presence of Chris Paul, but the Point God is obviously smart enough to make such an adjustment seamless.

Just a thought.

The funny thing about Los Angeles is that it’s still pretty damn good as is. The Clippers moved to 28-14 after today’s win, just two games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for third-place in the loaded Western Conference.

(GIF via r/nba user hazzajames)

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Blake Griffin#GIFs
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDEANDRE JORDANDOC RIVERSgifsLos Angeles Clippers

