Brandan Wright Climbs The Ladder On KEvin Seraphin

We’re not sure Wizards forward Kevin Seraphin knew what was coming when he elected to get in front of Mavericks center Brandan Wright after he rolled to the hoop last night. J.J. Barea had used the Wright screen to get into the lane, but then he lobbed a pass to the 6-10 Wright and it was Chutes and Ladders time, with an emphasis on the latter (get it?).

Wright absolutely skies for this lob and flushes it down on poor Seraphin, who didn’t stand a chance against the long reach of Wright:

This is how you work a pick-and-roll with Wright and his nearly 7-4 wingspan. You give him a chance to climb that ladder, then you get the hell out of the way. Seraphin didn’t listen to that second part, and he paid by making an appearance on Wright’s poster:

