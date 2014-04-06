GIF: Brandon Knight Hammers On Jonas Valanciunas

After a big block on Birdman, and a game-winner against the Knicks, Brandon Knight continues his slow recovery from last season’s cataclysmic stuff by DeAndre Jordan. Saturday night, he did his own rendition. Even though the Bucks lost gameNo. 63, 102-98, on one sequence Knight showed off his hops.

Knight crosses up the slow-moving Greivis Vasquez, and lifts off when he gets in the lane, slamming it home on a late-rotating Jonas Valanciunas.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Surely that DJ dunk has become an even more faint vestige of Knight’s past and now he can celebrate his own exploits on the court.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.