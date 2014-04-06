GIF: Brandon Knight Hammers On Jonas Valanciunas

#GIFs
04.06.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

After a big block on Birdman, and a game-winner against the Knicks, Brandon Knight continues his slow recovery from last season’s cataclysmic stuff by DeAndre Jordan. Saturday night, he did his own rendition. Even though the Bucks lost gameNo. 63, 102-98, on one sequence Knight showed off his hops.

Knight crosses up the slow-moving Greivis Vasquez, and lifts off when he gets in the lane, slamming it home on a late-rotating Jonas Valanciunas.

Surely that DJ dunk has become an even more faint vestige of Knight’s past and now he can celebrate his own exploits on the court.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSBRANDON KNIGHTDimeMaggifsJonas ValanciunasMILWAUKEE BUCKSTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP