GIF: Boogie’s Behind-The-Back Burn Of KG

The Kings fell down by 16 at the half against the Nets last night. DeMarcus Cousins was just 2-for-12 in the opening 24 minutes, but DMC and the Kings came back to make a game of it late, only to fall 103-100 to the visiting Nets. Cousins rebounded to go 8-of-12 in the second half and one of those eight field goals embarrassed former Defensive PLayer of the Year, Kevin Garnett. The slick handle on display by a 6-11, 240-pound human being should be outlawed as unfair to opponents.

This is simply terrifying for future DMC defenders. Look at Boogie’s big body, then marvel at how deftly he head fakes then dribbles behind his back past KG before flushing it:

There are NBA wing players 40 pounds less and four inches shorter than Cousins who aren’t as skilled with the ball:

Cousins finished with a game-high 28 points, but Brook Lopez poured in 22 points and the Nets held on for the road win.

