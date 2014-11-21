GIF: DeMarcus Cousins Threads The Needle In Another Kings Win

The Kings keep rolling and we couldn’t be happier for the people of Sacramento, who have waited more than a decade for a semi-return to prominence. They were even slated in to a national TV slot last night when they defeated the Bulls, 103-88, behind 22 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal and block for DeMarcus Cousins. One of his dimes shows off all the things he’s improved since coming into the league in 2010.

Boogie has turned into a force even Tim Duncan can’t slow down on the block, but he’s more agile than his 6-11, 270-pound frame would have you believe. Watch as he slides over to challenge this Jimmy Butler shot after Butler runs a side screen with Taj Gibson. In the past, Cousins might have committed a foul here, or failed to help in time.

Not only that, but Boogie also snatches the rebound, turns up-court and rifles a perfect chest pass to Ben McLemore through a seam of Bulls jerseys for the easy layup on the other end.

YEAH buddy!

We’re probably drinking enough Cousins kool-aid to burst through the wall, but we don’t care. For such a talented big man to strive so hard, through so many question marks about his attitude and his capability to lead a franchise that — until last season — defined incompetence on the ownership level, always seemed so unfair.

Now that Boogie’s got some semblance of routine around him with his team, and they’re actually competing in every game, he can show off his all-around brilliance. We couldn’t be happier for him. He’s finally getting the DAP he deserves and as long as he keeps winning, stays away from the technicals and continues to dominate on both ends of the floor, there’s no telling where Boogie might take us next.

Favorite Boogie moment so far this season?

