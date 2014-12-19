GIF: DeMarcus Cousins Threads The Needle

Boogie was back last night against the visiting Bucks, but without his homie, Mike Malone, on the sideline. Regardless, DeMarcus Cousins was back to his old self after battling meningitis for a few weeks, and he put up 27 and 11 last night against the Bucks including a gorgeous bounce pass through traffic for the Ramon Sessions layup.

Cousins was 8—for-12 from the floor for his 27 points including 11—for-13 from the charity stripe.

The Kings big man hammered a Bucks team missing a suspended Larry Sanders, but Boogie also had five assists, including this gem to Ramon Sessions:

We’ll chalk up the six turnovers Cousins had to his prolonged absence fighting infection.

There aren’t many 6-11, 270-pound guys in the world who can get a rebound, dribble it up the court and then thread the needle to a cutting teammate for a layup.

Cousins’ game-winning attempt at the buzzer clanked off the front of the iron in a 108-107 Kings loss, but we continue to marvel at what a man his size can accomplish on a basketball court.

