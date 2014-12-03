GIF: Derrick Rose Banks-In Three-Pointer To Send Game To Double Overtime

12.02.14 4 years ago

The Chicago Bulls ultimately lost to the Dallas Mavericks in double overtime by a score of 132-129. But that’s mostly just semantics considering the heroics it took from Derrick Rose for the game to reach a second extra session at all. With his team down three points and the overtime clock ticking to two seconds, Rose launched a one-handed trey that banked-in to extend the game another five minutes.

Epic. Okay, maybe not as epic as if the Bulls had come away victorious, but this is still pretty awesome considering Rose’s up-and-down season. It was just last week that the former MVP was sitting out; now he’s hitting clutch shots.

Rose finished with 20 points and 10 assists in 37 minutes of play, but shot just 6-of-20 from the field. The Mavs overcame a rare off shooting night from Dirk Nowitzki with the help of Monta Ellis’ game-high 38 points, seven of which he scored in the last five minutes.

Could this have been a preview of a NBA Finals matchup? Perhaps. And considering the game’s dramatics, we certainly hope so.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

