GIF: Derrick Rose Freezes Deron Williams With Sick Hesitation, Gets Layup

Remember Derrick Rose, 2011 MVP? If not, here’s a helpful refresher. Watch the Chicago Bulls superstar use his elite blend of athleticism and ballhandling prowess to freeze Deron Williams with a nasty hesitation dribble and blow by him for a layup up at the rim.

This was the second of three consecutive possessions on which Rose abused his fellow former All-Star point guard for six straight points. It was never more obvious that if one of these two players is closer to reaching that level of play again, it’s clearly Chicago’s homegrown hero.

Rose finished with 23 points and four assists on 8-of-15 shooting in only 24 minutes of play during the Bulls’ easy 105-80 victory. After the game, Rose emanated optimism and said he’s finally beginning to feel comfortable on the court:

"You all are going to be surprised how (well) I'm playing in a little while." Rose to media post game. — Sam Smith (@SamSmithHoops) December 11, 2014

Rose after 23 pts and 3-7 3s: "I think I'm finally getting in great condition and my teammates are knocking down shots, so the court is open — Sam Smith (@SamSmithHoops) December 11, 2014

Rose after Bulls win and 23 pts in 24 mins: "Feel great; my body is healthy, mind is good, spirit is good, just trying to keep it going." — Sam Smith (@SamSmithHoops) December 11, 2014

That’s a scary thought for the rest of the league. Chicago has quietly underwhelmed of late, winning just half of its last 10 games. Injuries are likely to blame for those relative struggles, but that doesn’t make them much easier to stomach as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and Atlanta Hawks keep piling up wins.

If Rose will soon be as good as he believes, though, it might not matter in the long-run.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.