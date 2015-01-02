GIF: Derrick Rose To Jimmy Butler Alley-Oop

Jimmy Butler almost had a triple-double against the Nuggets during their Thursday night win, 106-101. Derrick Rose overcame a scoreless first half to drop 13 points in the final session to help hold Denver off. The two backcourt stars also combined forces for an impressive alley-oop slam on the break.

Butler scored a team-high 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting and added eight assists and eight rebounds for the near triple-double:

D-Rose wasn’t nearly as efficient as Butler. He was just 2-of-14 through the first three quarters, including an 0-for-7 first half where he failed to score. But in the fourth, he was 5-for-11 and hit a three-pointer for 13 points as the Bulls completed their comeback — they were trailing by 11 at the half.

With under four to play in that final session, Rose picked up a mishandled Kenneth Faried catch and took it the other way to find Butler and extend Chicago’s lead to eight:

The Bulls would prove to have enough despite Rose’s poor shooting in the first three quarters.

