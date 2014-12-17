GIF: Dwyane Wade Puts Jarrett Jack On Spin Cycle For Crafty Reverse Layup

Who needs elite explosiveness when you have craft and nuance like this? Watch Dwyane Wade lull Jarrett Jack to sleep before quickly spinning out of a post-up for sick a reverse layup in the Miami Heat’s 95-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Easy.

Still fighting food poisoning, Wade had 28 points on an array of turnarounds, step-backs, and flips to lead the short-handed Heat to victory. He’s averaging 21.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and a much-improved 38.4 percent from beyond the arc this season.

What people forget about Wade’s prime is that his unique creativity accounted for his dominance nearly as much as his unparalleled all-around athleticism. Though age and knee injuries have sapped the three-time champion of the surreal quickness, speed, and leaping ability on which he made his name, Flash’s floor-game has never been better – as evidenced by the prevalence of sick moves like this.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.