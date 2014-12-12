GIF: HS Freshman, Marvin Bagley, Posterizes Foe In First Home Game

In seventh grade he was offered a scholarship by Arizona, and in eighth grade he threw down an in-game 360-degree dunk. Now starting his freshman season in high school, Marvin Bagley has grown into a 6-10 phenom with scouts everywhere salivating about his precocious game and length. Bagley turns 16 in March next year, but he’sthe No. 1 ranked player in the class of 2018, and he showed why in his home opener recently.

This guy is a high school freshman.

Just not fair at all; he’s playing against kids.

Here’s more of Bagley from over the summer:

Will Bagley turn into an NBA star?

