GIF: Gerald Green’s Vigorous Reverse Jam

The Suns snapped Denver’s five-game winning streak last night, 120-112. Gerald Green led the way with 24 points (9/17) including a ridiculous reverse flush when he flashed to the cup on an out-of-bounds play.
With so many guards in the Phoenix lineup, Green’s hit-or-miss production can bounce between muted performances and the excitement he showed off last night. This reverse just confirms he can detonate on the rim at any time:
What do you think?
Shame on Every coach that didn’t see this or pull this out of dude…I never understood what the issue was…there was never really negative reports on his attitude…everything seemed like he couldn’t get a chance due to coaching staffs lack of patience…
To think He could have been this guy on that Celtics team that needed this energy and could have still grabbed another title…on a Pacers team that is hurting right now, but picked up guys like Evan Turner, CJ, etc to be scoring wings…Lakers who are absolutely hurting for talent just tossed him away…on and on
Also he is coming off the Suns bench…saying he is hit or miss isn’t accurate…he is a consistent producer off their bench and has led the entire team in scoring a hand ful of nights while only averaging 21 mpg…In a blowout of the Sixers he only had 11 minutes and was 5-5 from the floor…he doesn’t get the kind of minutes to be more.
Also you have to point out that he is in the game in the 4th Quarter…Vs Denver he dropped that 24 points in 26 minutes…
Tell the whole story…He has been everything the Suns needed him to be…21mpg averaging 15ppg…can’t knock that.