GIF: Gerald Green’s Vigorous Reverse Jam

The Suns snapped Denver’s five-game winning streak last night, 120-112. Gerald Green led the way with 24 points (9/17) including a ridiculous reverse flush when he flashed to the cup on an out-of-bounds play.

With so many guards in the Phoenix lineup, Green’s hit-or-miss production can bounce between muted performances and the excitement he showed off last night. This reverse just confirms he can detonate on the rim at any time:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.