GIF: Goran Dragic’s Behind-The-Back Layup In Scorching First Quarter

There was no end to the drama in last night’s late game between the Clippers and Suns. You all know how it ended — with Blake Griffin putting a game-winning exclamation mark on his season-high 45-point night. For Phoenix, they relied on their guard play to stay in the game, and Goran Dragic started things off with a big first quarter capped by a gorgeous around-the-back move for the layup.

Previously, Dragon Dragic hit a little baseline leaner and back-to-back three-pointers to start off 3-for-3 for seven points in the game’s first five minutes. But then, during a back-and-forth affair between two high-scoring Western Conference track teams, Dragic showed off his sleight of hand with a pretty around-the-back move past Chris Paul and scoop shot to avoid DeAndre Jordan on the layup.

He makes it look so easy. While Dragic dominated the first quarter, he was largely absent in the remainder of last night’s OT thriller. It was back-court mate, Eric Bledsoe, who took Phoenix the rest of the way in what would ultimately be a disappointing night. But Goran owned the first quarter for Phoenix.

