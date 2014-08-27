GIF: Goran Dragic’s Double Crossover Against Team USA

#Kyrie Irving #USA Basketball #GIFs
08.27.14 4 years ago

The USA – Slovenia game on Tuesday afternoon seemed like a cakewalk for the USA. They won every quarter, and cruised to a 101-71 victory that kept them undefeated in international play since 2006. Still, Goran Dragic continued to show flashes of brilliance for Slovenia and on one sequence proved why he was a third team All-NBA selection last season.

Kyrie Irving got Dragic during the game, too, with a sick behind-the-back move before the lefty lay-in. But here, Dragic baits Irving he’s going to use the high-screen before crossing to his right, crossing right back to his strong left-hand to avoid a rotating Rudy Gay before taking it for the layup.

Dragic’s one-man show wasn’t nearly enough to overcome USA Basketball’s athletic advantage and a huge discrepancy in free throws, despite this, the American team only shot 29-of-46 from the charity stripe.

The 30-point blowout in the exhibition wasn’t fun, but at least the Dragon showed out on this play.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#USA Basketball#GIFs
TAGSFIBA World CupgifsGORAN DRAGICKYRIE IRVINGTeam USA BasketballUSA BASKETBALL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP