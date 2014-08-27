GIF: Goran Dragic’s Double Crossover Against Team USA

The USA – Slovenia game on Tuesday afternoon seemed like a cakewalk for the USA. They won every quarter, and cruised to a 101-71 victory that kept them undefeated in international play since 2006. Still, Goran Dragic continued to show flashes of brilliance for Slovenia and on one sequence proved why he was a third team All-NBA selection last season.

Kyrie Irving got Dragic during the game, too, with a sick behind-the-back move before the lefty lay-in. But here, Dragic baits Irving he’s going to use the high-screen before crossing to his right, crossing right back to his strong left-hand to avoid a rotating Rudy Gay before taking it for the layup.

Dragic’s one-man show wasn’t nearly enough to overcome USA Basketball’s athletic advantage and a huge discrepancy in free throws, despite this, the American team only shot 29-of-46 from the charity stripe.

The 30-point blowout in the exhibition wasn’t fun, but at least the Dragon showed out on this play.

