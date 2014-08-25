GIF: Goran Dragic’s Pretty, Spinning Up-And-Under

#GIFs
08.25.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

During a tuneup for next month’s FIBA World Cup in Spain, Slovenia sneaked past Lithuania this weekend with a 74-72 win. Suns point guard, Goran Dragic, only pitched in 10 points in the exhibition, but showed off his craftiness in the lane with a pair of spinning drives, which will give Suns fans goosebumps for next year.

Gorgeoys body control with this one.

But Dragic wasn’t done showing off his spinning ability. Here he takes a hand-off that doubled as a high-screen beyond the three-point arc before going right past a defender with a near full-speed spin move for the layup.

(videos via basketarena)

We can’t wait to watch the sneaky Slovenian go to work for the Suns next season:

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSgifsGORAN DRAGICLITHUANIAOverseasSLOVENIA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP