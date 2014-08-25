GIF: Goran Dragic’s Pretty, Spinning Up-And-Under

During a tuneup for next month’s FIBA World Cup in Spain, Slovenia sneaked past Lithuania this weekend with a 74-72 win. Suns point guard, Goran Dragic, only pitched in 10 points in the exhibition, but showed off his craftiness in the lane with a pair of spinning drives, which will give Suns fans goosebumps for next year.

Gorgeoys body control with this one.

But Dragic wasn’t done showing off his spinning ability. Here he takes a hand-off that doubled as a high-screen beyond the three-point arc before going right past a defender with a near full-speed spin move for the layup.

(videos via basketarena)

We can’t wait to watch the sneaky Slovenian go to work for the Suns next season:

What do you think?

