GIF: Greek Freak, Brandon Knight Execute Perfect 2-On-1 Break For Alley-Oop

This is what a 2-on-1 fast break in the NBA should look like: no dribbles, two passes, and an easy, exciting finish. Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brandon Knight run the give-and-go to absolute perfection for an alley-oop jam by the Greek Freak in tonight’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Beautiful.

The energetic Bucks lead road-weary Portland 32-20 early in the second quarter.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.