GIF: “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks Past Kevin Garnett

Things did not start well for the Bucks on Friday night when they traveled to Brooklyn to take on a Nets team embroiled in a “nightmare” season. But Bucks rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo got the better of Kevin Garnett on a swooping drive for the dunk during the third quarter.
The Greek Freak’s 16 points (5-of-12 shooting) and 10 rebounds weren’t enough for the victory after the Bucks fell down big early. The Bucks fell to the Nets, 108-94, in Brooklyn, but Giannis’ length, athleticism and natural verve on the court contain a flicker of hope for a Bucks franchise that’s stuck at the bottom of a terrible Eastern Conference.
How good will Giannis Antetokounmpo be when all is said and done?
This kid is already amazing. Bucks should should just let him start, learn from this season and trade anyone on the roster they can for picks or ending contracts. I’m calling it now. The kid will be as good if not better than Durant.
im a bucks fan but hes not going to be as good as durant offensively. But he’ll give the Bucks consistent offense I think at 15 ppg in the future. I think his magic is really on defense. He just needs playing time. He makes rookie mistakes.
he’s going to be a defense version of KD.
this guy looks phenomenal with amazing potential