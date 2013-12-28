GIF: “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks Past Kevin Garnett

#GIFs
12.27.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Things did not start well for the Bucks on Friday night when they traveled to Brooklyn to take on a Nets team embroiled in a “nightmare” season. But Bucks rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo got the better of Kevin Garnett on a swooping drive for the dunk during the third quarter.

The Greek Freak’s 16 points (5-of-12 shooting) and 10 rebounds weren’t enough for the victory after the Bucks fell down big early. The Bucks fell to the Nets, 108-94, in Brooklyn, but Giannis’ length, athleticism and natural verve on the court contain a flicker of hope for a Bucks franchise that’s stuck at the bottom of a terrible Eastern Conference.

How good will Giannis Antetokounmpo be when all is said and done?

