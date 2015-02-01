GIF: Greek Freak Gives Dunk Contest Preview With Incredible Windmill

Giannis Antetokounmpo

We weren’t expecting much from Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2015 Sprite Slam Dunk Contest. Note the past tense there, please. This incredible windmill slam by the Greek Freak in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers easily changed our mind.

Holy extension!

The Milwaukee Bucks are up big on the Blazers with several minutes left in the fourth quarter. Giannis has 10 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and one of the sickest in-game windmills we’ve ever seen.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.