GIF: Greek Freak Gives Dunk Contest Preview With Incredible Windmill

01.31.15 4 years ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo

 

We weren’t expecting much from Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2015 Sprite Slam Dunk Contest. Note the past tense there, please. This incredible windmill slam by the Greek Freak in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers easily changed our mind.

Holy extension!

The Milwaukee Bucks are up big on the Blazers with several minutes left in the fourth quarter. Giannis has 10 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and one of the sickest in-game windmills we’ve ever seen.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP