GIF: Jeff Green Steals Pass, Goes To Coast-To-Coast For Facial Dunk In Crunch Time

#Boston Celtics
11.18.14 4 years ago

We want much more of this, Jeff Green. With his team trailing the Phoenix Suns by one as the game clocked ticked below a minute, the talented, inconsistent Boston Celtics’ forward jumped the passing lane for a steal, spun to avoid a defender, and finished on the other end with an epic, and-1 facial dunk over the top of Marcus Morris.

So sick.

But it was all for naught. After Goran Dragic tied the game at 114-114 on the ensuing possession, Eric Bledsoe did his best Green impression by catching an errant pass and streaking the other way to put the Suns up two. Once Green’s three rimmed-out on the Celtics’ next possession, they were forced to play the foul game and never recovered, losing to Phoenix 118-114.

Green finished with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting while also swiping three steals and blocking two shots. On nights like Monday, you’d assume he’s a superstar. In the first quarter, Green gave us a preview of what was to come in crunch time:

The guy has talent. Could this be the season it all finally comes together on a nightly basis? Perhaps, but we’re dubious. Green has teased us this way before.

Either way, flashes like these of Green’s rare ability are very, very fun – and will surely coax an opportunistic team into overpaying him this should he exercise his option to become a free agent.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSJEFF GREENLatest NewsPHOENIX SUNS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP