GIF: Jeff Green Steals Pass, Goes To Coast-To-Coast For Facial Dunk In Crunch Time

We want much more of this, Jeff Green. With his team trailing the Phoenix Suns by one as the game clocked ticked below a minute, the talented, inconsistent Boston Celtics’ forward jumped the passing lane for a steal, spun to avoid a defender, and finished on the other end with an epic, and-1 facial dunk over the top of Marcus Morris.

So sick.

But it was all for naught. After Goran Dragic tied the game at 114-114 on the ensuing possession, Eric Bledsoe did his best Green impression by catching an errant pass and streaking the other way to put the Suns up two. Once Green’s three rimmed-out on the Celtics’ next possession, they were forced to play the foul game and never recovered, losing to Phoenix 118-114.

Green finished with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting while also swiping three steals and blocking two shots. On nights like Monday, you’d assume he’s a superstar. In the first quarter, Green gave us a preview of what was to come in crunch time:

The guy has talent. Could this be the season it all finally comes together on a nightly basis? Perhaps, but we’re dubious. Green has teased us this way before.

Either way, flashes like these of Green’s rare ability are very, very fun – and will surely coax an opportunistic team into overpaying him this should he exercise his option to become a free agent.

What do you think?

