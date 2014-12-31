GIF: Jeff Teague Crossover Drops Dellavedova

12.31.14 4 years ago

The Hawks continue to beat preseason Eastern Conference title contenders with a 109-101 win over a LeBron-less Cavs last night. Jeff Teague‘s 23 points and 11 dimes were a big reason why, and we have to show you his behind-the-back crossover that shook Matthew Dellavedova to the ground.

Paul Millsap outplayed Kevin Love, but Kyrie Irving did score 35 and dish nine assists opposite Teague. Still, Jeff’s move on Dellavedova when combined with the win makes Irving’s big night moot.

Dellvedova was riding Teague pretty hard as he dribbled away from the high screen early in the third quarter. So the adidas-repped Teague simply crossed over behind his back and he Cavs guard was sent sprawling. Teague then finished the play against some typically slothful Kevin Love defense:

Are the Hawks capable of winning the East?

