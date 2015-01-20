GIF: Jimmy Butler Spins Around Shawn Marion For Slam

01.19.15 4 years ago

Stellar individual defense from LeBron James has continued Jimmy Butler’s January struggles during tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls. The surest way to remedy that? Get The King off the floor, of course. One possession after drawing an offensive foul on James that forced the two-time champion to the bench, watch Butler fool Shawn Marion with a slick spin and finish with a slam.

Nice.

Unfortunately for Chicago, that was only Butler’s third basket of the night. Every notable Bull has struggled versus Cleveland, in fact – no starter is shooting 50 percent from the field through three quarters. Related: Chicago trails the Cavs 84-62 with 12 minutes remaining.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

