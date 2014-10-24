GIF: Josh Smith Winds Up For Dunk On Nerlens Noel

Rookie defensive maven Nerlens Noel had himself a night. The future of the Philadelphia 76ers had 8 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, and 5 blocks in his team’s exhibition against the Detroit Pistons, showing off his wholly unique blend of disruptive tools. But you have to contest a shot to get a block or reach for a dribble to get a steal, and Pistons high-flyer Josh Smith caught a confident Noel going for the swat before taking full advantage with a wind-up lefty slam.

Welcome to the NBA, kid.

Smith was feeling good all game long, too. The 2013-2014 trey-hoisting laughingstock put his vast repertoire of skills on display tonight, scoring 17 points, grabbing grabbing 10 rebounds, and doling out 7 assists. Might this be a sign that Smoove is back to his old self? We can only hope.

