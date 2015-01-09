GIF: Knicks Finish Fast Break In Playground Style

#New York Knicks #GIFs
01.09.15 4 years ago

The Knicks got crushed last night by the Rockets, 120-96, dropping a franchise-worst 14th consecutive game. But with J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert in Cleveland now, it’s allowed some of the younger players to spread their wings — no, not Cole Aldrich, but D-League call-up Langston Gallaway showed out. One fast break even provided a glimmer of entertainment on an otherwise frustrating night for Knicks fans.

When James Harden got stripped in the third, Gallaway — who we saw play for the Westchester Knicks just this past Saturday — took it the other way and went behind-his-back to Shane Larkin on the wing. Larkin immediately threw the lob to Cleanthony Early for three-prong fast break that we’ve seen on NBA Street:

Galloway especially played well, putting up 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 3-of-4 from deep in a little over 30 minutes, but the Knicks second team got plenty of time during the drubbing. Case in point, Travis Wear had a team-high 21 points in 26 minutes of action.

Will this trade allow the Knicks to figure some things out?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#GIFs
TAGSCleanthony EarlyDimeMaggifsHouston RocketsLangston GallowayNEW YORK KNICKSShane Larkin

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP