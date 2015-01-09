GIF: Knicks Finish Fast Break In Playground Style

The Knicks got crushed last night by the Rockets, 120-96, dropping a franchise-worst 14th consecutive game. But with J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert in Cleveland now, it’s allowed some of the younger players to spread their wings — no, not Cole Aldrich, but D-League call-up Langston Gallaway showed out. One fast break even provided a glimmer of entertainment on an otherwise frustrating night for Knicks fans.

When James Harden got stripped in the third, Gallaway — who we saw play for the Westchester Knicks just this past Saturday — took it the other way and went behind-his-back to Shane Larkin on the wing. Larkin immediately threw the lob to Cleanthony Early for three-prong fast break that we’ve seen on NBA Street:

Galloway especially played well, putting up 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 3-of-4 from deep in a little over 30 minutes, but the Knicks second team got plenty of time during the drubbing. Case in point, Travis Wear had a team-high 21 points in 26 minutes of action.

