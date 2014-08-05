GIF: Kwe Parker Gets Above Rim On Sick Warmup Jam

The 6-2 guard in the class of 2015, Kwe Parker, has astounded us before with his aerial exploits. Recently, his jumping ability was again on display when he spiked the ball through the net on a warmup dunk you’ll have to see to understand.

He catches the ball so high in the air, his head is coming down on the rim, and he doesn’t even really catch the ball with the one hand, so much as spike it down, like the rim was a volleyball net.

Kwe-Shaun is one of the most explosive leapers we’ve ever seen, and Dunkademics, one of the authorities on such a statement, believes he’s the best dunker in high school right now:

(videos via Dunkademics Mixes)

What do you think?

