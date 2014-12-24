GIF: Kyrie Irving Dribbles Through Multiple Defenders, Hits Tough Floater

#Kyrie Irving #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
12.23.14 4 years ago

This is about how we thought tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves would go. Watch Kyrie Irving dribble through several defenders and finish with a beautiful tear-drop over the outstretched arms of Gorgui Dieng.

Is there a player in basketball who can make this play other than Irving? His combination of handles, vision, pace, and body control is unmatched.

Take notes, Zach LaVine.

What do you think?

