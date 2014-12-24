GIF: Kyrie Irving Dribbles Through Multiple Defenders, Hits Tough Floater

This is about how we thought tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves would go. Watch Kyrie Irving dribble through several defenders and finish with a beautiful tear-drop over the outstretched arms of Gorgui Dieng.

Is there a player in basketball who can make this play other than Irving? His combination of handles, vision, pace, and body control is unmatched.

Take notes, Zach LaVine.

What do you think?

