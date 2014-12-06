GIF: Kyrie Irving’s Defensive Hustle Leads To LeBron’s Behind-The-Back Dime

#Kyrie Irving #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
12.06.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Perhaps it was the shoes? Cavs point guard — and newest Nike signature athlete — Kyrie Irving has made a point to become a better defender this season. In one electrifying sequence Friday night against the Raptors, he showed off his new-found commitment on that side of the court.

While LeBron spread the wealth, Kyrie was able to focus on trying to stop Kyle Lowry.

On this play, Kyrie sprints back to strip Lowry, but also keeps the ball in play after it scooted towards the sideline. After knocking it away from behind, Irving saves it to LeBron. James then throws a behind-the-back pass to Tristan Thompson for the dunk.

The Cavs are starting to find their stride, witness the six straight wins, which is bad news for the rest of the league. Nothing would makes us happier than if Irving turned into a lock-down perimeter defender, since it would catapult him into another stratosphere of stardom.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#GIFs
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSgifsKYRIE IRVINGLeBron JamesTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP