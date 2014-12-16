GIF: LeBron James Throws Pinpoint Lefty Baseball Pass To Kyrie For Layup

With just four minutes left in the first quarter of tonight’s game at Quicken Loans Arena between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets, LeBron James had more assists (six) than the visitors did points (four). The most impressive among them? This pinpoint 65-foot lefty baseball pass to a streaking Kyrie Irving for a layup.

Reminder: LeBron plays basketball right-handed.

This is a good opportunity to mention that James does most everything else – eat, write, swing a bat or club – with his left hand. The King is truly ambidextrous. And because we’re most accustomed to seeing him show off that unique advantage near the rim, this lefty dime left us amazed.

Thankfully, Charlotte was able to rebound from an early 22-point deficit to cut Cleveland’s lead to single-digits late in the second quarter. Why? In addition to lackluster Cavaliers defense, LeBron has managed just one assist since this one to Irving.

