GIF: LeBron James Throws Pinpoint Lefty Baseball Pass To Kyrie For Layup

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.15.14 4 years ago

With just four minutes left in the first quarter of tonight’s game at Quicken Loans Arena between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets, LeBron James had more assists (six) than the visitors did points (four). The most impressive among them? This pinpoint 65-foot lefty baseball pass to a streaking Kyrie Irving for a layup.

Reminder: LeBron plays basketball right-handed.

This is a good opportunity to mention that James does most everything else – eat, write, swing a bat or club – with his left hand. The King is truly ambidextrous. And because we’re most accustomed to seeing him show off that unique advantage near the rim, this lefty dime left us amazed.

Thankfully, Charlotte was able to rebound from an early 22-point deficit to cut Cleveland’s lead to single-digits late in the second quarter. Why? In addition to lackluster Cavaliers defense, LeBron has managed just one assist since this one to Irving.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP