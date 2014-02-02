GIF: Luis Scola Passes Off Paul Pierce’s Butt To Secure Win

The Brooklyn Nets fought hard on Saturday night against a Pacers team that was coming off just their second home loss of the season. The Pacers weren’t ready to lose a third game at home this year, or their second in a row. They escaped with a slim 97-96 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse thanks to some quick-thinking from one of their key bench players. Argentinian reserve Luis Scola took advantage of Paul Pierce‘s defensive positioning at the very end and finished the tight game off with a win.

Up 97-96 with 0.4 seconds left, the Pacers had the ball at midcourt with Scola taking the inbounds. Paul Pierce chose to face the court rather than Scola to help pick up whichever Pacer came free. Scola waited a beat, and then just passed it right ion Pierce’s butt to start the clock. Pierce tried to turn and fling it the other way, but the clock had already run out and the game was over before it left his hands. A heady play from Scola assured the Pacers the victory.

(via Deadspin)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.