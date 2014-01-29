GIF: Manu Ginobili Flush Tweaks Hamstring

The Spurs fell to the Rockets last night, 97-90, even though Houston was without possible All-Star James Harden. San Antonio has struggled mightily against the league’s best teams, and that continued against Houston despite Boris Diaw‘s big game. But it was Manu Ginobili‘s hamstring Spurs fans are keeping an eye towards, now. He re-injured the hammie during a vintage dribble-drive for the dunk.

The Spurs are 16-11 against opponents that are .500 or better on the year, including 0-2 against Portland, 0-3 against Oklahoma City, 0-3 against Houston after last night, 1-1 against the Clippers, and 0-1 against the Heat and Pacers, respectively. But they’re 32-13 on the year, so they’re handling business when they’re facing a worse team.

Still, that’s a dreadful mark against the best teams in the West and the best two in the East. We’ll be hearing a lot more about San Antonio’s struggles with the top teams as we approach playoff time and head-to-head matchups become important in tiebreakers. But hopefully Manu’s hammie is no longer tight by then, and the Spurs have done their best to finish each season series against the top four team’s out west with wins.

