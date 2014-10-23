GIF: Marc Gasol Whips Curving Cross-Court Pass For Open Three-Pointer

Box scores will never do the all-encompassing impact of Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol justice. The 2013 Defensive Player of the Year and former All-NBA Second Team honoree doesn’t block shots at an elite level, isn’t a super productive scorer, and fails to pull down 10 rebounds in a single game far more often than it seems he should. But Gasol is the Grizzlies’ fulcrum on both ends of the floor, yielding two-way influence similar to that of Joakim Noah’s that must be seen to be properly appreciated. Sometimes that means setting a bone-crushing pick, thwarting a pick-and-roll, or making the extra pass for a hockey assist. On occasions like this sick, cross-court, curveball pass to Quincy Pondexter in last night’s exhibition, though, Gasol’s rare and varied skill-set is plain to the naked eye.

Sick. How many big men can make that pass? It’s normally reserved for perimeter wizards like Manu Ginobili.

The Dime braintrust recently enjoyed a passionate, educational debate on where to rank Gasol among basketball’s best centers. After some discussion, we came to the conclusion that there isn’t anything on the court Noah – the third runner-up for MVP last season – does that Memphis’ bell cow can’t. If Gasol were playing in a major media market or with a superstar like Derrick Rose, he’d be recognized as one of the truly elite players in the NBA even though his numbers hardly suggest such esteem.

And Marc’s playmaking traits, exhibited to awesome effect here, loom especially large and exciting among his many talents.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.