GIF: Marcus Smart Over-The Shoulder No-Look Dime

The rookie year of Marcus Smart has gone exactly as we expected. He struggles to shoot with efficiency from the field; though he’s connecting on a respectable 35.1 percent from deep, he’s just under 40 percent from the field overall. But he’s stronger than his size and he’s a playmaker. His flick over his shoulder for the assist in Boston’s win over the Pelicans on Mon. night works as a fine example.

Smart backs down Jimmer Fredette in the post and sees Tyler Zeller make a smart cut to the strong-side baseline. Smart rifles the pass over his shoulder for the easy Zeller lay-in.

Just great understanding of the court and incredible vision for Smart, and we doubt it’ll be the last time he shows off that sort of, dare we say it, Rondo-esque vision:

Smart was just 3-of-7 for seven points, six assists and five fouls, but he didn’t turn the ball over in 30 minutes of PT as the C’s got the win over the visiting Pellies, 108-100.

