GIF: Raptors Fan Denied When He Goes In For A Kiss

During the Toronto Raptors’s exciting Game 5 win to take a 3-2 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets, one young Raptors fan probably wasn’t as pumped up as most of his Toronto brethren. That’s because he got caught on the broadcast going in to smooch a woman in the seat next to him, only to be summarily rejected.

Poor kid. He closes his eyes and puckers up and then…nothing, as she turns away.

Oh well, he can content himself with his Raptors being one game away from their first second-round playoff berth since Vinsanity was rocking the rims in Canada.

