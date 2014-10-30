GIF: Russell Westbrook Caps Dominant First Half With Buzzer-Beating Dunk

So much for Russell Westbrook struggling with Kevin Durant sidelined. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s wildly talented point guard enjoyed a breathtaking first half in his team’s season-opener at the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring 26 points (7-13 FGs) and doling out five assists while spurring his team to an intermission lead. Looking for a perfect encapsulation of Westbrook’s dominance? This incredible buzzer-beating dunk does the trick.

The guy is an absolute monster. And while it won’t always be this easy for Russ as the reigning MVP recovers from a broken foot, it will sure be fun watching him try and keep the Thunder afloat.

Right, KD?

