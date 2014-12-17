GIF: Russell Westbrook Destroys Rim On Tomahawk Jam, Then…Raises The Roof?

If we had to make a list of the most entertaining NBA players to watch right now, Russell Westbrook would be at, or near, the top. The Thunder point guard is also playing out of his mind since returning from a hand injury that kept him out of 15 games earlier this season. Against Sacramento last night, Russ continued to abuse OKC opponents, and even brought back a celebration that was at its peak way back in the 1990s.

Westbrook had 32 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in under 32 minutes of action last night! His per-36 numbers (32 points, 8.3 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals) are insane so far this season, but that’s not what struck us about Westbrook’s performance.

No, it was a dunk he threw down with the Thunder winning by only six and 3:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. With Serge Ibaka taking an inbounds under Sacramento’s basket, Westbrook sneaks backdoor on a sleeping Ben McLemore and absolutely murders the rim with a two-handed tomahawk:

With a right hand that’s still in a brace to help him heal from the early-season hand injury, you’d think Russ would take it easy on his throwdowns. Nope, he tries to rip the rim off when he sails in for the hammer slam. But did you notice what he does after the dunk? He raises the roof like it’s 1997.

We’re not sure when exactly raising the roof became a burdensome part of American culture, but the New York Times wrote about it in a 1997 article. So it’s been a while since we’ve seen anyone raise the roof like Russ did last night. Perhaps the hand sign even your parents know has become vintage for mid 20-somethings like Russ?

Still, we miss his holstered six-shooters, which is a lot more creative, though still not original.

The Thunder got the win last night, 104-92, and Russ made raising the roof cool again — at least in Oklahoma City.

When was the last time you saw someone un-ironically raise the roof?

