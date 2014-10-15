GIF: Russell Westbrook Gets The Steal And Goes Coast-To-Coast

After news Kevin Durant will be out for 6-8 weeks with a Jones fracture in his right foot, all eyes turned towards his fellow all-star, Russell Westbrook. #WhyNot Russ was diplomatic after the injury, expressing faith that the team will step in conjunction with his own role, and it was clear during last night’s 117-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Russ dished 12 dimes in just 26 minutes of action. He tacked on 14 of his own points including this vintage Westbrook steal and scrambling coast-to-coast finish.

Westbrook only took 10 shots, making six. Jeremy Lamb added a team-high 23 points, and Steven Adams was 9-for-11 from the field for 22 more. The Grizzlies sat most of their starters for the game, so it’s unclear whether the Westbrook-led Thunder can compete with the top dogs in the stacked Western Conference without their MVP, but Russell’s new-found trust in his teammates is commendable. He made sure they went off last night in the win, and the Thunder are going to need both facets to Westbrook if they’re going to survive the loss of Durant for at least the season’s first month: the driving dynamo and a more traditional pass-first point guard.

(GIF via reddit)

