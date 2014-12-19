GIF: Serge Ibaka Gets Beautiful Block Of Harrison Barnes’ Dunk

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors combined for 72 points in the first quarter of tonight’s headlining matchup. Kevin Durant was red hot from beyond the arc, Stephen Curry was splashing and dishing, and Russell Westbrook was attacking with typical aplomb. For our money, though, the most impressive highlight during the game’s first 12 minutes came on the other side of the ball. Watch Serge Ibaka utilize picture perfect timing on this beautiful block of Harrison Barnes’ fast break dunk attempt.

Sublime.

Ibaka stuffed the stat sheet with three points, three rebounds, and three swats in the opening stanza. Golden State better hope his defensive influence rubs off on them before this game gets out of hands, too – Durant and Westbrook combined for 27 points to spur the Thunder to a 40-32 lead.

If you’re not watching this one, we highly recommend tuning in. It’s been epic so far.

