GIF: Serge Ibaka Hits Blake Griffin In The Nuts

This wasn’t on purpose. No man would be so cruel. But when Blake Griffin first attempted a shot attempt to start Game 4 on Sunday, Serge Ibaka‘s fist inadvertently found Blake’s baby-maker.
Ouch. Reminds us of a recent headline.
(GIF via reddit, video via EOB’s Matt Moore)
Yo isn’t that the second time Ibaka’s done that to Griffin?? That was on purpose for sure
Low blow.