GIF: Serge Ibaka Hits Blake Griffin In The Nuts

05.11.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

This wasn’t on purpose. No man would be so cruel. But when Blake Griffin first attempted a shot attempt to start Game 4 on Sunday, Serge Ibaka‘s fist inadvertently found Blake’s baby-maker.

Ouch. Reminds us of a recent headline.

(GIF via reddit, video via EOB’s Matt Moore)

What do you think?

