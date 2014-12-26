GIF: Stephen Curry Shows Off His Handle Before Dime

12.26.14 4 years ago

This play tricked us. Early in the first quarter of the Warriors-Clippers game last night, Stephen Curry went behind his back before splitting Chris Paul and Blake Griffin on his way to the hoop. Alas, it was only a small dose of what the Dubs normally do to opponents.

After splitting the perimeter defense, DeAndre Jordan came over to stop him, and Steph flipped the ball to Marreese Speights. The chain of events happened fast and ended with a Mo Buckets dunk:

Unfortunately, that sort of sorcery was in small supply for the Warriors on Christmas. Curry was just 5-of-12 from the field — 1-for-5 from deep — on his way to 14 points. He added nine rebounds and seven assists in the 100-86 loss, but those pesky turnovers were an issue again. Curry had a team-high five of them in the loss — and CP3 got the better of him later.

