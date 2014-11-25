GIF: Terrence Ross Rises For 180-Degree Dunk Over Goran Dragic

Terrence Ross is best known for gliding, soaring jams that show off his insane hang-time. Make no mistake, though – the former Slam Dunk champion can explode off two feet with the best of them, too. Watch the Toronto Raptors high-flier rise for a quick 180-degree slam on a trailing Goran Dragic in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Whoo! Ross gets up so, so quickly here, showing off his typically insane body control in the process.

The Raptors lead the Suns 54-48 at intermission due to a dominant performance from Jonas Valanciunas. Toronto’s center scored 17 points and grabbed seven boards in the first half, taking advantage of foul trouble to Miles Plumlee. Ross chipped-in with 8 points and four rebounds of his own.

