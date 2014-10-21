GIF: Tyreke Evans Performs Impressive “Moonwalk” Travel That Goes Uncalled

It’s hard to be an NBA ref. We try our best to give them the benefit of the doubt, but they’re often found by fans to be lacking. Last night, when Anthony Davis was busy destroying the Wizards, his teammate, Tyreke Evans, performed an egregious travel of at least four steps backwards in an impressive moonwalk display that went completely unnoticed by the refs.

By way of the always-entertaining and usually on-point r/NBA reddit community, comes this gem. After ‘Reke collects the ball from the swiping hands of Nene and Otto Porter, he moonwalks back from Porter’s defense before making his move.

There’s no call, but it was an impressive display of the dance popularized by the estimable Michael Jackson.

(GIF via reddit)

