GIF: Tyreke Evans Performs Impressive “Moonwalk” Travel That Goes Uncalled

#Michael Jackson #GIFs
10.21.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

It’s hard to be an NBA ref. We try our best to give them the benefit of the doubt, but they’re often found by fans to be lacking. Last night, when Anthony Davis was busy destroying the Wizards, his teammate, Tyreke Evans, performed an egregious travel of at least four steps backwards in an impressive moonwalk display that went completely unnoticed by the refs.

By way of the always-entertaining and usually on-point r/NBA reddit community, comes this gem. After ‘Reke collects the ball from the swiping hands of Nene and Otto Porter, he moonwalks back from Porter’s defense before making his move.

There’s no call, but it was an impressive display of the dance popularized by the estimable Michael Jackson.

(GIF via reddit)

What do you think

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jackson#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsmichael jacksonNEW ORLEANS PELICANSrefsTYREKE EVANSWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP